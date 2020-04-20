Lake Ridge Academy delivers 300 face shields to Western Reserve

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake Ridge Academy Robotics Team is using its 3D printers to make personal protective equipment for people who need it.

The team made 300 masks and delivered them to nurses at Hospice of the Western Reserve.

They also made masks for workers at Woodbine Product Company, a local hand sanitizer manufacturer.

The robotics team wants to help more essential service organizations.

If your organization is in need of face shields or N95-style masks, please contact Todd Morrison at morrisont@lakeridgeacademy.org