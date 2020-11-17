Lake Metroparks Farmpark closed because of coronavirus spread

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A family favorite is closing indefinitely to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark announced Monday that it would be closed until further notice.

They say all memberships will be extended by whatever period of time the park is shut down.

The Farmpark’s “Country Lights Drive-Thru” will go on as scheduled.

