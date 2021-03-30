Lake County’s first mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic starts Wednesday

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– Mentor High School is the site of Lake County’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination or “mega-POD” clinic on Wednesday.

“We will rival the Wolstein Center and FEMA vaccination clinics. We are very confident. We have over 30 tables that are socially distanced and spaced out,” said Ron Graham, Lake County General Health District health commissioner.

On Wednesday, 5,000 people will be vaccinated at the high school from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to Graham.

“Just to have four or five clinics a week is very hard on staffing costs, flexibility, and accountability. So, these clinics allow us to knock out 5,000 doses in a week and potentially more,” Graham said.

Lake County teamed up with several area hospitals, as well as local health and emergency services, to administer the vaccine.

“Lake County is very lucky that we have individuals who want to be vaccinated. We are posting 3 percent ahead of the state’s vaccination rate,” Graham said.

While all appointments for the clinic at Mentor High School are currently filled, another clinic is scheduled for next Wednesday at Lakeland Community College. Right now, there are 3,000 open appointments for the April 7 mass vaccination clinic in Kirtland. Future clinics at Lakeland are also being scheduled.

“We will be having travel clinics for homebound individuals on Mondays. Tuesdays and Thursdays, we will have catch-up clinics for those missing their second doses,” Graham said.

New appointments will open every Monday. People can register online.