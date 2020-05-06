1  of  3
Lake County zip code data shows coronavirus hot spots

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for the latest from the Ohio Department of Health.

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County General Health District (LCGHD) released zip code data on its coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The county reports 176 total cases.

That’s an increase of 16 in one week. 

See the full breakdown of Ohio coronavirus cases here

168 of those are confirmed cases.

The other 8 are listed as probable.

In Cuyahoga County, probable cases are identified as people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and who have had direct exposure but have not had access to tests.

The data shows the youngest coronavirus patient in the county is 1.

The oldest is 96.

The county has had 8 coronavirus deaths, an increase of 1 since last week.

You can see the county’s full demographic breakdown here.

The 44094 and 44077 zip codes have the most cases in the county with between 41 to 50 people testing positive.

The 44045 zip code reports 0 cases.

You can see the rest of the zip code data here.

