Lake County zip code data on coronavirus released

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County General Health District (LCGHD) released zip code data on its coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The county reports 160 total cases.

153 of those are confirmed cases.

The other 7 are listed as probable.

In Cuyahoga County, the probable cases are identified as people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and who have had direct exposure but have not had access to tests.

The data shows the youngest coronavirus patient in the county is 1.

The oldest is 96.

The county has had 7 coronavirus deaths.

The 44094 zip code has the most cases in the county with between 41 to 50 people testing positive.

Zip codes 44077 and 44060 each report between 31 and 40 cases.

