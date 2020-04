(CNN) -- Like so many people who have lost loved ones to Covid-19, Abby Adair Reinhard wasn't able to be at the hospital with her dying father, Don Adair.

A nurse offered to put the hospital telephone next to Adair's ear, and Adair Reinhard and her three siblings were able to talk to their father -- for more than 30 hours, until he died, she told CNN's Anderson Cooper.