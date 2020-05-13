Lake county releases new zip code data showing coronavirus cases in the area

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a look at Tuesday’s press conference from the state capitol.

Lake County, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County General Health District (LCGHD) has released new information on its coronavirus cases.

There are 203 cases in the county.

That’s up 27 from last week.

The county reports 8 deaths.

That number is unchanged since one week ago.

All of the deaths in the county have been males between the ages of 55 to 94.

Their youngest coronavirus patient who has required hospitalization is 17-years-old.

They have a couple of zip codes that are seeing the most cases.

44060, 44077, and 44094 are all reporting the highest number of cases in the county with 41 to 50.

44045 is the only zip code without any positive coronavirus cases in the county.

