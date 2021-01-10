Lake County launches scheduling list for next phase of vaccination rollout

LAKE COUNTY (WJW) — As vaccine distribution continues throughout the state, Lake County is now launching a scheduling list for the next phase of the rollout, Phase 1B.

Any resident who qualifies and is interested can now provide their name and contact information to be put on a vaccination clinic scheduling list.

Those who are eligible include people 65 and older, or anyone who has severe congenital, developmental or early on-set medical disorders. School district employees are directed to sign up for vaccinations through their own districts.

You can complete the form on the health district’s website and you will be contacted at a later date with instructions to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The county does not know how many vaccine doses they will receive at this time.

