Lake County health recommending masks in schools; recognizing health, religious exemptions

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Health officials in Lake County are encouraging schools to do what they can to stay open while positive cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.

In a Facebook post, the Lake County General Health District recommends that students and staff wear masks and engage in the other prevention strategies.

In the post, they listed steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and also to reduce quarantines:

Monitor the health and wellness of all students and staff in the building and ask those that are ill to remain at home

When there is a medically diagnosed case of COVID-19 on your campuses or in your schools, identify and notify all close contacts and inform them of the quarantine guidelines. Send all information to the Lake County General Health District

Use multiple layers of protection in your schools to slow the spread of COVID-19 to include, but not limited to, frequent breaks for handwashing, increased availability of hand sanitizer, socially distance students when possible, and isolate students showing signs of COVID-19 until their parent or guardian can be contacted

They also made note that this is not a mandate and that medical and religious exemptions are recognized.

They say they are working locally to change quarantine guidelines to limit the loss of face-to-face instruction.