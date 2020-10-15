Lake County health officials tell trunk or treat attendees to monitor for symptoms after COVID-19 case

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake County General Health District said a person who attended the Lake County First Responder’s Trunk or Treat tested positive for COVID-19.

The event was held on Sunday at Captain’s Stadium in Eastlake. The person was there from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and was not experiencing symptoms. Health officials said symptoms began on Monday, making it possible they were contagious at trunk or treat.

“Due to the large number of people present, many of whom were not wearing masks, LCGHD feels it is important to notify the public,” LCGHD said on Thursday.

The Lake County General Health District urged others who went to the event to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste of smell, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If you experience any of these symptoms, stay home and consult a physician immediately.

