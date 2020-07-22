Lake County Health Department investigating COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home

WILLOUGHBY (WJW) The Lake County Health Department is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a local nursing home.

According to the health department, 18 residents and 9 staff members at the Breckenridge Village nursing facility in Willoughby have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Lake County Director of Nursing and the epidemiological team are working with the facility to identify appropriate next steps to mitigate the outbreak.

Get the latest headlines on Fox8.com below: