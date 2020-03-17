Lake County confirms its first case of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- The Lake County General Health District announced Tuesday its first positive case of COVID-19 in Lake County.

According to a press release, the individual is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30.

No additional information about the patient will be released.

"While this is the first confirmed case of a Lake County resident, it is likely that COVID-19 is spreading in our community, and we expect the number of confirmed cases to grow. It is imperative that all businesses, organizations, and residents follow social distancing practices to the best of their abilities,” stated Ron H. Graham, Health Commissioner. “Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have taken unprecedented steps to curb the spread of illness, and while our way of life will change in the short-term, these steps are necessary to protect the most vulnerable in our community and save lives. We will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners as we respond to this ever-changing situation.”

The best prevention against COVID-19 and other infectious disease remains to:·

Wash your hands often;

Stay home when you’re not feeling well, or have a cough, fever, or other illness;

Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face;

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often;

Practice social distancing. Maintain a six-foot radius between yourself and others.

The Ohio Department of Health’s call center to answer general questions about COVID-19 can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.