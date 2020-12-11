Lake and Lorain counties move out of purple level, wait for post-Thanksgiving surge

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– A sigh of relief from health officials in Lake County, as the county was downgraded to Level 3 of the state’s coronavirus public health advisory system Thursday.

“Certainly we are very excited about that in Lake County. There’s been a long road of ups and downs,” said Ron Graham, health commissioner.

The county had been at Level 4, the highest risk level since Nov. 25.

“It is still too early. Next week, we could be back in purple or back in orange. It moves that quickly,” Graham said.

Lorain County also dropped from Level 4 purple to Level 3 red.

“It’s important to remember we may fluctuate between red and purple, and maybe even orange. But when we have a really high case count like we do now, it really affects our hospitals,” said Dave Covell, health commissioner.

According to Covell, the county will not know the impact of any Thanksgiving Day gatherings on its numbers until as early as Monday.

“We have seen some bump from Thanksgiving. We are hoping it’s not a huge bump and we are hoping we can control it around Christmas and other holidays, so we don’t get to the point where hospitals are overrun,” said Covell.

Both health commissioners said that the next couple weeks will be the most important weeks in the pandemic for people to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

