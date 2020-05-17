Lago East Bank responds to concerns after video shows crowded patio over the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lago East Bank down in the Flats is offering an explanation after crowds were seen congregating on the patio Saturday, which prompted concerns from some in the community.

“We have seen the pictures that have been posted and we certainly understand the concern accompanying those pictures. We also feel it is necessary to provide context,” said owner Fabio Salerno in a press release.

He said they made sure to implement every guideline put in place by the state, including properly spacing tables and encouraging guests to practice social distancing.

However, he said at times those guidelines were tested and the staff took immediate action to “thin the crowded areas.” He believes they were able to provide a safe environment.

“The pictures are one moment, one angle, one second of time. It in no way accurately reflects the time, money & effort that was put into preparing our business in line with the state guidelines within a week’s time,” said Salerno.

He added that it is not necessarily their responsibility to “control” their guests, which he says proved to be “largely unrealistic and exceedingly difficult.”

“We are not an enforcement agency. If the state provides further mandates that we must follow, we will certainly enact and follow those mandates.”

With that being said, Salerno noted that they are committed to make sure safety is a top priority.

Lago’s wasn’t the only restaurant to face criticism over the weekend, big groups were also seen gathering at Panini’s in Stow. You can see that report in the video above.

