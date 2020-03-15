1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus Headlines: US has not reached virus case peak yet, health officials say List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures

Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger has announced it is changing its hours of operation in order to restock shelves and clean stores due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger announced that starting Sunday, March 15, Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the immediate future, spokeswoman Amy McCormick said Saturday.

The change is coming so that store employees can restock shelves and clean stores.

Kroger is the third supermarket chain to announce altered hours due to the coronavirus. Earlier Saturday, Giant Eagle and HEB announced similar moves.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral