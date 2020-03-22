Kroger offering full sick pay, cash bonus to employees working during COVID-19 crisis

1  of  2
CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (WHNT) — The grocery store chain Kroger announced Saturday every frontline employee working grocery, supply chain, manufacturing or customer service across all brands will receive a bonus on their Apr. 3 paycheck.

The bonus will be given to employees hired before Mar. 1. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time employees will receive $150.

Beginning Saturday, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will also receive their full pay for up to two weeks, the quarantine period mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

