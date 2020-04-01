Kroger giving ‘Hero Bonus’ to all hourly frontline workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- (WJW) -- Grocery store chain Kroger announced it will provide all of its hourly frontline workers with a "Hero Bonus" -- a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay.

That bonus will go to grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates, and will be applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18.

"The premium will be disbursed weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash," Kroger wrote.

The announcement comes after Kroger said it gave a one-time bonus to frontline associates that will be paid on April 3.

"Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies."

"Recently, we announced an appreciation bonus for our hourly frontline associates. This gesture was to thank our associates for everything they have done during the past few weeks," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "However, we recognize that this crisis is far from over, and after reflecting on associate feedback and working together with our union partners, we want to further acknowledge our terrific team for their hard work to date as well as the work yet to come."