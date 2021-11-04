Key takeaways of the new vaccine-or-test rule for employees and businesses

(WJW) – The department of Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) announced Thursday the guidelines that would require businesses with 100 employees or more to require everyone to be vaccinated or tested.

Shortly after the announcement, OSHA leaders held a press conference with the media about the new policy.

Here are the key takeaways:

The policy is officially in place as of November 5, 2021. That’s when it will publish in the Federal Register.

It is an Emergency Temporary Standard (EST) that will be effective immediately

It is falling under OSHA as a workplace safety hazard

30 days from Nov. 5, affected businesses are required to have a policy in place for the guidelines

60 days from Nov. 5, any worker who is not vaccinated will be required to be tested

Starting Jan. 4, employees who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask and be tested at least once a week

The policy says employers must give employees paid time off to be vaccinated and for any side effects

Employers do not have to pay for testing

OSHA will consider extending the rule to small companies

Senior administration officials say the rules will preempt any state laws or orders that ban masks or vaccinations, testing or masks

OSHA said companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation

Ohio Attorney General David Yost and 23 other attorneys general sent President Joe Biden a letter on Sept. 16 promising legal action

The new requirements were first previewed by President Joe Biden in September.

They apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses, although it is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.