Kevin Durant, three other Nets players test positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.

The team announced Tuesday that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic.

Kevin Durant told The Athletic he’s one of the players that tested positive and he’s feeling fine.

All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians. The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.