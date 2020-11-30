Kent State will require mandatory coronavirus testing for students and faculty in the spring

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University has announced a new policy to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

All students who live on campus will be required to undergo coronavirus testing starting in the spring.

The testing will be required upon move-in, as well as throughout the semester.

Also, students who attend in-person classes or work on campus will be required to undergo random testing for COVID-19.

“We now know that frequent, widespread testing is the best way to control the spread of this rampant virus,” President Todd Diacon said in a letter.

“Kent State’s new administrative policy will apply to our entire university community, including faculty, staff, students and student organizations conducting their activities on or off campus, as well as to visitors to any of our campuses,” he continues.

Medical and religious exemptions may be granted.

The policy will be in effect through June 30, 2021, at which time it will be reevaluated.