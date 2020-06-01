Kent State University to resume in-person classes this fall

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Students at Kent State University will be allowed to return to campus in the fall, school leadership announced today.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March, universities and colleges across the country moved classes online through the end of the spring semester or quarter. Now, KSU is just one of many Northeast Ohio schools to share their game plan for resuming classes in the the fall.

KSU leadership said in a statement that they plan to reinstate in-person classes and residential living in August, but many restrictions will be in place.

First, while many classes will be conducted face-to-face, many will still be taught remotely, or remotely part of the time. Fall semester is canceled entirely, and students will not return to campus for the two weeks after Thanksgiving break, completing all work online.

“If at any time during the semester the pandemic worsens, we will be prepared to move all instruction to remote learning,” said Manfred van Dulmen, of KSU’s reopening steering committee, in a statement.

Most summer classes will remain online. The fall semester begins Aug. 27. Student athletics are to return also, but in phases, according to state guidelines.