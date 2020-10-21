Kent State University to provide an update on coronavirus dashboard, testing

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Kent State University officials will discuss the updates to its coronavirus dashboard during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Manfred van Dulmen, Ph.D., interim associate provost for academic affairs and interim dean of graduate studies, will also address testing at the school.

Kent State continues to deal with outbreaks for COVID-19 at the main campus. Last week, 138 students were asked to quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus. The week before, 110 students in Fletcher Hall also had to quarantine.

“As we continue to increase our testing capacity, the more cases of COVID-19 we will discover, and more students will be quarantined. We are prepared for this expected increase in cases and quarantine situations and believe that knowing who has COVID-19 is the best way to stop the spread of this virus by acting to isolate those who test positive and to quarantine their close contacts,” the university said on Oct. 15.

Portage County remains in the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, which measures an area’s coronavirus exposure and spread. t examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

