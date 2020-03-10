Kent State to stop face-to-face classes for a time to prevent coronavirus spread

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University on Tuesday said it will suspend face-to-face classes for a time to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The following was posted on Kent’s website:

In an effort to progressively activate precautionary measures to slow transmission of the virus and consistent with recommendations from state health authorities to limit large gatherings and practice social distancing, Kent State is taking the following preventative and proactive actions:

March 10 at 4:25 p.m. (evening classes)-March 15: Face-to-face classes will cease for all of Kent State’s Ohio campus locations.

Face-to-face classes will cease for all of Kent State’s Ohio campus locations. March 16-20: All classes will begin remote instruction.

All classes will begin remote instruction. March 23-29: Spring break will occur as scheduled.

Spring break will occur as scheduled. March 30-April 10: Classes will be held via remote instruction.

Classes will be held via remote instruction. April 13: Face-to-face classes will resume.

These changes also affect Kent State’s College of Podiatric Medicine, but clinical rotations will continue.

Ohio State on Monday night said they would stop face-to-face instruction for a time.