Kent State to honor May 4, 1970 with online commemoration

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University on Friday said it will honor the 50th commemoration of May 4, 1970 online. There will be a virtual program to remember the events of that day.

On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard fired on Kent State students during an anti-war protest, killing four students — Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder — and wounding nine other students.

Kent said the online commemoration will culminate the yearlong observance of the 50th anniversary that included more than 100 programs and education activities that took place at the university and around the country from July 31, 2019 until May 1, 2020. The university said a variety of special content will be available on the May 4 50th Commemoration website beginning Friday, May 1, with the centerpiece of the online commemoration being a special video tribute to be aired at noon on Monday, May 4.

The video and website will include messages from David Crosby and Graham Nash, both from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; Kent State alumnus Jerry Casale from Devo; and Jesse Colin Young from the Youngbloods. Also, Kent said actress Tina Fey and her husband, Jeff Richmond, who is a Kent alumnus, are lending their talents to a newly-recorded version of a play called “May 4th Voices.” The university said the new version of the play will be broadcast on several public radio stations and will be streamed from the commemoration website. More information, including a listing of radio stations broadcasting the production, is available on the May 4 50th Commemoration website.

Last month, Kent State announced it would be canceling in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kent established the May 4 Legacy Scholarships Fund as part of the 50th Commemoration. Individuals wishing to make a donation to the new scholarships can donate online through the May 4 50th Commemoration website at www.kent.edu/may4kentstate50.

