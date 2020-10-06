Kent State to begin testing students and staff for coronavirus

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University announced Tuesday it would begin testing students, staff, and faculty for coronavirus.

**In the video above, the Ohio National Guard helps with testing**

The University says starting next week, 450 randomly selected individuals will be asked to participate in the screening. Kent State has partnered with CVS Health for the testing and plans to continue the sampling through the spring semester.

The University will use rapid testing, and participants will know their results in about 15 minutes. Kent has several dozen students in quarantine following coronavirus exposure.

In addition, free testing will be available for students, staff, and faculty anywhere in the U.S. at CVS Minute Clinics that conduct COVID-19 testing.

That testing will be available without a doctor’s note, with or without symptoms, starting October 12 through the spring semester.

The University says anyone in the Kent State family can arrange for a test by calling (330)672-2322.