Kent State testing students for COVID-19 before return to campus

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Kent State University is expanding COVID-19 testing prior to the start of spring semester.

Staggered move-in to residence halls began last week and will continue over the next few days. Courses start on Jan. 19 with classes held both in person and remotely.

The university said students moving into dorms will be tested for coronavirus at the Kent State Ice Arena, with large testing events at the field house on Jan. 21 and 22 for off-campus students, faculty, staff and the general public. Testing is also available through the DeWeese Health Center and CVS Minute Clinics.

“Really the part that’s going on currently and it’s very different from the fall is that all students in the residence halls are engaged in testing when they enter into the residence halls. And we’ve also asked students to conduct a test when they are still at home. So that if students test positive or are symptomatic, they don’t leave for Kent State, but can isolate at home,” said Manfred van Dulmen, Ph. D. on Wednesday.

Students who live in residence halls received information last week to order an at-home testing kit. Van Dulmen said close to 2,000 students have already ordered theirs.

Related video, below: Gov. DeWine talks about the latest plans for the coronavirus vaccine.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: