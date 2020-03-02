Kent State students returning from Italy asked to self-isolate

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Kent State University students who return from Florence, Italy are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days at their homes, a spokesman said on Monday.

The university sent a letter to students in the Florence program, requiring them to return to the United States amid the growing threat of coronavirus in Italy.

“Our students’ health and safety is our foremost priority, and we believe these steps are necessary for their protection,” Kent State said.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy because of the widespread, ongoing outbreak.

The Ohio Department of Health has asked more than 200 returning travelers to self-monitor for symptoms. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio. Seven people in the state tested negative.

