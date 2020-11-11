Kent State students encouraged to get COVID-19 test before heading home for Thanksgiving

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, many college students are preparing to return home for the Thanksgiving break. Some universities and health experts are encouraging students to take extra precautions before making the trip to grandmother’s house this holiday.

Kent city health officials and Kent State University urge students, faculty and staff to take advantage of a free coronavirus testing event this weekend before leaving campus for the Thanksgiving holiday break.

“We want to make sure that the students know their status before they leave our area and go travel somewhere else,” said Joan Seidel, Kent City Health commissioner.

This semester, hundreds of students have been forced to quarantine in dormitories because of outbreaks of COVID-19.

“Having the test as close as possible to the time where, right before their break, is the reason that we scheduled when we did, so we could try to get these test results turned around,” Seidel said.

Members of the Ohio National Guard will help administer 300 to 400 tests this Sunday afternoon at the Kent Student Center. The testing is open to the public, with no appointment or doctor’s note needed. Results are expected in three to four days, and students who test positive can still go home.

“Kent State has a policy where they allow students to leave to go home to quarantine. I think they have conversations with them about, who are you going home to, is there anyone at home who would be high risk?” Seidel said.

If a coronavirus-positive student chooses to travel, health officials ask them to be extra careful.

“Oftentimes, students are more comfortable recovering at home, so we don’t make them stay. But we ask them not to make any stops, to go directly home, not to fly, you know, they’re the only person in the car, those type of things,” said the health commissioner.

In addition to getting tested and standard precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing, the Cleveland Clinic suggests college students limit close contact with others, starting a week or two before traveling home. If possible, sleep in a separate bedroom and use a separate bathroom from others at home.

“We reflect back on all we have to be grateful for, but we want to make sure it’s a safe experience. We want to make sure that two weeks later, we’re not dealing with another large outbreak because of people gathering in groups that are too large,” Seidel said.

Once they get tested, students are reminded to be cautious, so they don’t catch COVID between taking the test and going home. The testing site will also include a flu shot clinic.

The Kent City Health commissioner said this advice would be good for anyone who plans to visit extended family for Thanksgiving.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: