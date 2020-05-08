Kent State student promotes unity with ‘Twinsburg Strong’ video

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– A Kent State University student spent her time at home these last few weeks creating a video project she says demonstrates the unity and strength of her hometown of Twinsburg.

The project is called “Twinsburg Strong” and was created by Sam Waldron.

She and her mother, Kathy Turle-Waldron, said they are hoping the video project will let people realize we are all still together during this coronavirus crisis.

“We wanted to get as many people in the community involved as we could,” Waldron said. “We are hoping it makes people smile.”