Kent State reports 12 new cases of coronavirus among university community members

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University is reporting additional cases of COVID-19 among school community members.

On Friday, the university reported 12 additional cases since September 6. There have been a total of 69 cases since July 7.

Portage County, which houses KSU, was raised to the red level, or Level 3, of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the county’s average daily cases increased from 5.5 on Aug. 26 to nearly 11 on Sept. 4. The county’s daily outpatient visits also increased.

The governor also cited KSU’s impact on the county’s COVID-19 case count.

“A majority of cases are being driven by activities in off-campus housing and to a lesser degree Greek housing,” DeWine said. “So far in September, 51 percent of Portage County’s cases are in people who are younger than 29.”

In response, Kent State announced changes to decrease in-person interactions on campus. All Kent campus dining locations will serve takeout only and only students living on campus may enter KSU residence halls. The changes do not affect in-person classes.

Kent State also reminded students that university-sponsored events, meetings or gatherings of more than 10 people on campus must be held virtually. The university warned not to attend events or gatherings that are not on the official university calendars.

