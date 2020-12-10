Kent State plan phased return to campus for spring semester

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Kent State University is planning a three-phased return to campus in January for the start of the spring semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The university released its plan on Thursday, which it said emphasizes mitigating the spread of the virus. Residence hall move-in for students will be staggered, beginning Jan. 10. Spring semester courses start Jan. 19, and will be held remote and in-person.

Spring break is scheduled from April 12 to April 18. All classes will move to remote instruction from April 19 to May 4, with final examinations May 6 to May 12.

“Our strategy for spring semester is at the leading edge of national best practices for ensuring the health and safety of our Kent State community. This prevention strategy will provide students, faculty and staff with the best possible campus experience given the ongoing pandemic. As always, we will remain flexible and adjust to any developments with the virus and to changes in state, county and local health guidelines,” said Manfred van Dulmen, interim associate provost for academic affairs.

No in-person events will take place until after Jan. 11 and even then, they will be limited and held in accordance with state and local coronavirus protocols.

Portage County remains in the top level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which determines COVID-19 exposure and spread.

