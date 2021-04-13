Kent State pausing Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations following officials’ recommendation

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State is pausing the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at all their clinic locations starting today.

In a statement from the university, the vaccine distribution is postponed until further notice following the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pause the single-dose vaccine because of the concern of a rare blood clot disorder.

The CDC and FDA report the disorder has occurred in six recipients out of nearly 7 million who received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Kent State says it advises anyone who had an appointment for a vaccination at one of their clinics should schedule an appointment for another brand of vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) at a different clinic.