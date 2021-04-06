Kent State offering vaccination clinics before students leave for spring break

**Watch video above about Ohio colleges and universities beginning vaccinations this week**

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University is offering free one-time Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots to students before they leave for spring break April 12.

The university says it will hold several vaccination clinics starting April 8 in the Kent State Ice Arena at 650 Loop Road in Kent as part of Governor DeWine’s program to work with colleges and universities to get as many students vaccinated as possible before the school year ends in May.

Students can register here or call 330-672-2525 to receive a vaccination on campus.

Kent students will not be returning to campus after spring break. Classes resume April 19 remotely.

Students living on campus may choose to stay longer to take advantage of this opportunity. The extended-stay option will allow students to remain in their residence hall until April 24, beyond the scheduled April 17 checkout, and will be at no cost to students, according to the university.