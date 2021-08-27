Kent State mandating vaccines for students and staff

Previously aired video shows Kent State’s guidelines on masks and COVID testing for unvaccinated

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Considering FDA’s recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine and Delta cases on the rise, Kent State University is requiring all students and non-union employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 20.

In a letter to their students and staff, they said they’ll give exemptions for medical and religious/personal reasons.

The university says the mandate will be phased-in over the fall semester to give everyone an opportunity to get vaccinated:

PHASE 1 — Beginning Sept. 1; Testing efforts expanded to include sample testing of unvaccinated students living off campus and unvaccinated employees. Unvaccinated students in the residence halls will continue to be tested once a week.

PHASE 2 — Beginning Nov. 1; All unvaccinated students in residence halls will be tested twice a week; all other unvaccinated students and unvaccinated employees will be tested once a week.

PHASE 3 — Effective Dec. 20; all students, faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Booster shots also may be required in the future, according to the letter.

Anyone with questions can call 330-672-8227.