Kent State expects 60 percent of classes to be online when it reopens

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Kent State University detailed some of its plans for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic in a letter to students on Tuesday.

The university said it expects at least 60 percent of courses will be remote or online. The amount of in-person classes will depend on how it’s able to use campus space to social distance.

“Due to this decrease in classroom capacity, remote learning will likely be a noticeable component of your schedule, even for those living on the Kent Campus,” Kent State said in the letter.

Revised fall course schedules will be released the first week of July.

The university is changing the fall calendar by extending the Thanksgiving holiday break to a full week, and converting to all remote learning for the final two weeks of the semester and final exams. According to Kent State, this will minimize student travel on and off campus.

More on course schedules and reopening dates here

Kent State is still working with student leadership to determine what campus life will look like in the coming months. Student organizations will be allowed to meet, the recreation center will be open with reduced hours and limited capacity, and dinning room seating will be reduced.

