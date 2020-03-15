Kent State employee being tested for COVID-19, students and staff notified

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University announced on Sunday that one of its employees is being tested for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the employee has been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. They are now in isolation for 14 days.

The school said the employee has performed maintenance work in the following buildings:

Fletcher Hall

Lake Hall

Olson Hall

Center for the Visual Arts

Center for Undergraduate Excellence

Heer Hall

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

MACC Annex

Schwartz Center

Taylor Hall

Williams Hall

Those who may have had contact with the employee in any of those buildings have been notified and directed to self-isolate for 14 days. Anyone who did not come into contact with that person do not need to take additional precautions.

The school said all areas the employee entered are being deep cleaned and will be ready for use on Monday.

Kent State is closing campus residence halls. Students must make plans to check out of their rooms by 5 p.m. on March 20.

Students, faculty and staff will find additional guidance by visiting Kent State’s coronavirus information page. For questions regarding COVID-19, call 1-833-4ASKODH or Kent City Health Department at 330-678-8109.