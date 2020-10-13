Kent State conducting widespread COVID-19 testing among campus community

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Additional coronavirus testing is coming to Kent State University (KSU).

Monday was the first day CVS representatives were on campus to conduct widespread testing, which KSU says is the best way to identify carriers of COVID-19, particularly those who are asymptomatic and who may unknowingly spread the virus, jeopardizing the health of others.

The CVS representatives will be at KSU five days a week to provide screening testing for approximately 450 members of the campus community who are selected at random.

The university says anyone selected for this testing will be notified by email.

The state’s pandemic testing team will also return to Kent on Sunday, October 18, to provide testing for city and university members. This drive-up testing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stanton Middle School, located at 1175 Hudson Road.

This comes as the university has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The City of Kent has also imposed a mass gathering ban in reaction to the increase.

