Kent State changes dates for spring break to reduce coronavirus exposure

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Kent State University is moving its spring break from March 29 through April 4 to April 12 through April 18 for the spring 2021 semester.

After the break, classes will continue remotely for 11 days and final exams, which run May 6 to May 12. Details about residence halls and dining plans for spring will be released at another time.

“This change is being made in an effort to reduce transmission of COVID-19 because of excessive spring travel,” the university said in a letter to staff and students on Thursday.

The spring semester course schedule will be available on Oct. 5 and will include a mix of remote and in-person instruction. Registration begins Oct. 21.

Kent State also reminded students on and off campus to wear face coverings at all time and limit in-person contact with others.

