Kent State cancels May 4 commemoration weekend events

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University announced Monday it is canceling its May 4 50th commemoration weekend events which were scheduled to take place May 1-4, 2020.

The university said the decision was made “in accordance with the order of Amy Acton, M.D., director of Ohio Department of Health, to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, and in the interest of the health and safety of the community.”

“This action comes as a great disappointment to so many who have looked forward to this milestone weekend and who have worked tirelessly to make this event happen,” said Kent State President Todd Diacon. “However, the health, safety and well-being of everyone is our first priority.”

A virtual May 4 commemoration program is being developed; details will come at a later date.

The online program will honor and remember Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder who were killed, and nine other Kent State students who were wounded on May 4, 1970, when the Ohio National Guard fired on students during an anti-war protest.

