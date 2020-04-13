Kent State canceling on-campus events through July 4

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University on Monday announced it’s canceling on-campus events through July 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kent said, “Due to the ongoing uncertainty as we fight COVID-19, Kent State University is canceling through July 4 all on-campus activities, events, summer camps and conferences sponsored by the university, as well as those sponsored by our community members who use the Kent State campuses to host their events.“

The university said this latest news extends its earlier decision that canceled all spring activities including the May 4 50th Commemoration Weekend events, and the postponement of all Spring Commencement ceremonies.

Kent continues with remote instruction for summer academic offerings during Intersession (May 14-June 3), Summer I (June 4-July 8) and Summer II (June 4-July 29).

“We will continue to monitor the development of COVID-19 and will make a decision by late May regarding Summer III (July 9-Aug. 12) and other courses that begin on or after July 9. By late May, we will also make a decision regarding whether on-campus events and activities scheduled for after July 4 will be allowed to continue,” the university said.