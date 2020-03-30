Kent State announces plan for refunds on parking, room and meal plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio (WJW) -- Kent State University on Monday provided information to students on refunds for parking, room and meal plans after the coronavirus pandemic led to students leaving college to head home for online instruction.

In a letter to students, Kent said, "We are so appreciative of how well and how quickly all of you residing on campus responded to our call to return home as we all work to implement the mitigation strategies developed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine."

Here is what the university announced:

For the period after March 20:

Parking and Residence Hall fees will be refunded on a pro-rated basis.

Meal plans with remaining all-you-care-to-eat swipes will be refunded for the value of those swipes.

Meal plans with remaining declining balance will carry over to the Fall 2020 Semester.

Kent said seniors who are graduating will receive a refund for the value of their all-you-care-to-eat swipes and declining balances.

All refunds will be issued by April 30, the university said.

Students who have questions are asked to please call the university One Stop at 330-672-6000.

"We thank you for your support at this historic and critical time as Kent State, the state of Ohio and the entire nation determine how to best work through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," Kent wrote in the letter.

