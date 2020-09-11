KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Friday night’s varsity football game between Roosevelt High School and Marlington High School is canceled.
Kent City School District superintendent George Joseph said a member of the Roosevelt team tested positive for coronavirus. The school district notified the local health department, which is conducting contact tracing.
The JV game on Saturday is also canceled.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- On 9/11 anniversary, congressmen disagree on greatest terror threat to U.S.
- ‘Flags For Honor’ display set up at Edgewater Park to thank those who’ve served our country
- Final farewell: Family and friends pay tribute to fallen Cleveland detective, reflect on his life
- Lawmakers: Post-9/11 unity needed again to overcome pandemic
- Kent Roosevelt football game canceled after player tests positive for coronavirus