Kent Roosevelt football game canceled after player tests positive for coronavirus

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Friday night’s varsity football game between Roosevelt High School and Marlington High School is canceled.

Kent City School District superintendent George Joseph said a member of the Roosevelt team tested positive for coronavirus. The school district notified the local health department, which is conducting contact tracing.

The JV game on Saturday is also canceled.

