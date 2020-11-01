Kent reinstates downtown outdoor refreshment area to help with lines, crowding in front of businesses

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s report on county coronavirus risks above.*

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Kent is reinstating its downtown outdoor refreshment area (DORA) to help with lines and crowding at bars and restaurants.

According to a press release, the designated area will reopen at noon on Sunday.

“The combination of colder weather and the upcoming departure of many of the KSU students beginning November 21 through January 19 of 2021 should lessen the risk associated with improper masking and inadequate social distancing.”

The health department issued the following reminders about the refreshment area:

Wearing a mask is still required when inside a business and should be worn at all times unless seated and consuming food or a beverage.

Social distancing is still an important component of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Please make sure that as patrons you maintain at least six feet distance between you and other non-household members even when outdoors.

Masks are not a replacement for social distancing. They are most effective when practiced together.

Do not go anywhere public if you are feeling sick or unwell.

There is still active community spread of COVID-19 in the community. Patrons should be aware that the reopening of the DORA is to bring people downtown to support local businesses under strict safety guidelines – not to overcrowd the area. Please be aware of your surroundings and follow the safety measures above.

Businesses with a SAFER pledge posted are certified by the Health Department as following the public health guidelines. If a business does not have a pledge posted, they should contact the health department if they would like to be certified.

“The UCT is hopeful that businesses and their patrons will honor the spirit of reinstating the DORA and adhere to all the safety measures that our state and city health departments have done such a great job of outlining and communicating. In short, instead of conditioning the operation of the DORA on the county risk level, it will instead be assessed by observing the behavior of the liquor permit holders and their customers.”

Portage County is currently in the red on the state’s coronavirus advisory map. Meaning there’s very high exposure and spread happening, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: