Kent firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

KENT (WJW)- The city of Kent has confirmed that a Kent firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the employee is not a Portage County resident and has been off work since March 8.

As a result of the diagnosis, the West Side Fire Station has been closed for cleaning and employees who were potentially exposed are being isolated. The city of Kent has also restricted personal interaction, increased cleaning and sanitation practices. Employee temperatures are also being taken twice a shift, among other measures.

The precautionary measures are being done to limit potential spread of the virus.

“Our thoughts go out to the firefighter and his family, and we wish him a speedy and complete recovery. He has advised us that he and his family are doing fine. This is an all too real reminder of how important it is to be vigilant in following the guidelines to limit exposure and contain this virus. We recognize the concern that as a firefighter/paramedic, this employee may have had significant interaction with people within the community, ” the news release stated.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Kent paramedics have been wearing protective masks to further reduce the risk of exposure to patients.