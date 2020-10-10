Kent City Council imposes mass gathering ban after rise in COVID-19 cases at Kent State

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent City Council has imposed a mass gathering ban following a recent spike in coronavirus cases at Kent State University.

According to officials, groups of more than 10 people can no long gather. However, there are some exceptions for place like bars, restaurants and schools.

The ordinance will be enforced by Kent City Health Department. Those who attend a party or host a party could face citation, as well as the property owner.

On Thursday, it was announced that 110 Kent State students will have to quarantine until Oct. 19 because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

The school recently partnered with CVS to provide free, rapid coronavirus testing to hundreds of students, staff and faculty. The participants will be randomly selected.

