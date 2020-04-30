Kent cancels all summer events

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Kent City Administration and city council have decided to suspend all event permits through at least August 1, 2020, due to the spread of coronavirus.

This includes Memorial Day Parade, Kent Heritage Festival and fireworks, Grill for Good, and all summer concerts.

Click here for a complete list of summer cancellations and closures

They say in a press release that the cancellations could be extended past that date and that they will make decisions as the situation develops.

“While it is hard to imagine a summer without these events that have become Kent traditions, these are truly unprecedented times, and we will always make safety our highest priority,” the city stated in a press release.

“Ultimately, the health risks are too great.”

Read more stories on coronavirus in Ohio and around the country here