Kenston Local School District combating COVID-19 with plastic desk shields for teachers and students

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The new school year in the Kenston Local School District will start on Aug. 31, and the staff is getting buildings and equipment ready, so that the district complies with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Eighty-five percent of Kenston students and their families have decided they will begin the school year with in-class instruction, and 15% selected virtual education.

The school district has been working on health and safety protocols since the initial coronavirus shut down in March, and has established several layers of protection, that includes wearing masks and the regular sanitizing of all buildings.

A major component of the Kenston program to combat the virus will be three-sided plastic desk shields for students and their teachers.

“Anything that we can do right now to mitigate any type of risk, that’s an important piece for us and I do think it does help our students overall,” Kenston Superintendent Nancy Santilli tells FOX 8. “It also provides our parents with maybe a little bit more assurance with a level of safety.”

The school district says the cost of each shield was about $20 and each student will get his or her own personal foldable shield and carry them from classroom to classroom. There will be plexiglass shields between each child in kindergarten classes and two way dividers on tables in Art classrooms.

Kenston administrators say it may take some time for students to get adjusted to the COVID protocols, but they are confident that all of the steps that had to be taken to open the schools, will not affect their social and educational development.

“We do believe that there’s a resiliency in students, and we have a saying here called ‘Bombers play together,’ so if we do that, it’ll keep everybody safe,” says Superintendent Santilli.

