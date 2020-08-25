Kenston limits spectators to two tickets per athlete, marks bleachers for social distancing

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– When the Kenston Bombers take flight in football, soccer and volleyball this year, their squadron of fans will be limited by COVID-19 restrictions.

Kenston’s home opener in football in on Sept. 11. The capacity at Bomber Stadium is 5,000 people, but under state of Ohio guidelines that limit seating to 15 percent of capacity. So only 750 spectators will be allowed into the stadium.

Under an agreement between Kenston and other schools in the Western Reserve Conference, two tickets for each football, soccer and volleyball athlete, cheerleader, dance team and band member will be sold for home games. Two tickets per player also will be sold for away conference games.

WRC members said their goal was to make sure that at least family and friends can watch the students perform.

“We want to see our kids play and so given the limitations that are imposed during this, you’re going to have limited options. So we’re happy that we’ve been given the opportunity to present those options to them. We’re going to leave it to the students and those families to determine who’s going to come to the game,” Kenston Athletic Director Reid Guarnieri told FOX 8.

In the stands at Bomber Stadium, staff members marked the seats with blue tape to show fans where they can sit in order to maintain a 6-foot distance from other spectators.

According to guidelines approved by the Geauga County Health District, all spectators must wear face covers during the games, unless they are eating or drinking. Coaches, officials and players are required to wear face covers, unless they are on the field competing.

“Football players are not going to be masked up inside their helmets. It’s a cardiovascular activity, so they don’t have to wear one. And because there is a sensitivity to the volume in stadiums, coaches are permitted to not wear their mask while they’re instructing their students,” Guarnieri said.

Health officials said people who have serious medical issues, are immunocompromised and pregnant women should not attend the games.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: