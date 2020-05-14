1  of  4
Dick Goddard's daughter asks for prayers for beloved FOX 8 legend
Kenston High School faculty surprise seniors with 'Wheels on the Bus' drop-off

CHAGRIN FALLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) ⁠— Kenston High School teachers and administrators spent most of the afternoon visiting graduating seniors at their homes, dropping off ceremony caps and gowns.

Dubbed the “Wheels on the Bus” event, about 20 yellow school buses chauffeured faculty members from home to home as they made their drop-offs and surprised students with Class of 2020 yard signs.

With coronavirus shutdowns, senior year milestones, like prom and graduation, have had to be modified. But many Northeast Ohio high schools have worked hard to make sure students feel appreciated.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

KHS’s commencement events begin May 19 and run through May 22.

