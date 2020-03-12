1  of  3
Kenny Chesney postpones summer concert at Blossom Music Center

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 15: Recording artist Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for dcp)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Country music star Kenny Chesney is cancelling multiple stops on his 2020 Chillaxification Tour, including his Northeast Ohio stop.

Chesney’s May 28 show after Blossom Music Center has been postponed, as well as ten other concerts.

Representatives from his tour company are working to find alternative dates for the postponed shows. They hope to have all of this resolved in the next six weeks.

Those unable to attend the new show dates will be refunded.

HERE’S A COMPLETE LIST OF POSTPONED KENNY CHESNEY SHOWS:

April 18         AT&T Stadium                                   Arlington, Texas
April 25         Miller Park                                          Milwaukee, Wis.
May 2             U.S. Bank Stadium                             Minneapolis, Minn.                
May 7            iThink Financial Amphitheatre       West Palm Beach, Fla.
May 9             Raymond James Stadium                  Tampa, Fla.
May 13           BankPlus Amphitheater                    Southaven, Miss.
May 14           Brandon Amphitheater                     Brandon, Miss.
May 16           Mercedes-Benz Stadium                   Atlanta, Ga.
May 22           Minute Maid Park                              Houston, Texas
May 23           Alamodome                                        San Antonio, Texas
May 28           Blossom Music Center                       Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

