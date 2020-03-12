Kenny Chesney postpones summer concert at Blossom Music Center

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 15: Recording artist Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for dcp)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Country music star Kenny Chesney is cancelling multiple stops on his 2020 Chillaxification Tour, including his Northeast Ohio stop.

Chesney’s May 28 show after Blossom Music Center has been postponed, as well as ten other concerts.

Representatives from his tour company are working to find alternative dates for the postponed shows. They hope to have all of this resolved in the next six weeks.

Those unable to attend the new show dates will be refunded.

HERE’S A COMPLETE LIST OF POSTPONED KENNY CHESNEY SHOWS:

April 18 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

April 25 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.

May 2 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

May 7 iThink Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, Fla.

May 9 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May 13 BankPlus Amphitheater Southaven, Miss.

May 14 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss.

May 16 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 22 Minute Maid Park Houston, Texas

May 23 Alamodome San Antonio, Texas

May 28 Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio